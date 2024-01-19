RU RU NG NG KE KE
Breaking. Midfielder from Tottenham has returned to his homeland

Tottenham has officially announced on its website the loan of midfielder Ivan Perišić to Hajduk until the end of the season. The Croatian will continue his career in his homeland with Hajduk.

It is worth noting that Perisic's contract with Spurs expires in the summer, and it remains uncertain whether the agreement will be extended. The midfielder joined Tottenham in the summer of 2022 as a free agent from Inter Milan. At the beginning of this season, he received playing time under Antonio Conte, but in mid-September, he suffered a cruciate ligament injury in his knee, which he has yet to recover from.

In total, he has played 50 matches for Spurs, scoring one goal and providing 14 assists.

Earlier, former Milan and Dnipro forward Nikola Kalinic returned to Hajduk, and in Split, he will be receiving a salary of one euro per month.

