Brazilian talent Chelsea moved to another club in the Premier League

The press office of "Nottingham Forest" has announced on their official website the signing of midfielder Andrey Nasimento dos Santos from London's "Chelsea" and the Brazilian national team.

"The Reds" have loaned the player for a duration of one year. However, Nottingham Forest will not have a priority option to buy the transfer rights of the Brazilian.

The 19-year-old Santos has been with "Chelsea" since January 2023. He transferred to the English club from Brazilian club "Vasco da Gama." The transfer fee amounted to 12.5 million euros. In March 2023, Chelsea loaned Santos to "Vasco da Gama." He has played a total of 49 matches for the Brazilian club in all competitions and scored nine goals. The player's contract with the English club is valid until the summer of 2030.

In March 2023, Santos played his first and only match for the Brazilian national team. He participated in a friendly match against the Moroccan national team (2-1) and played on the field for 65 minutes.

It's worth noting that "Chelsea" finished in 12th place in the English Premier League standings in the previous season. As a result, the London club did not qualify for European competitions in the 2023/2024 season.