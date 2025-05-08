Bournemouth's super talent Huijsen likely to join a Premier League giant

Bournemouth's young central defender Dean Huijsen has been turning heads this season and is almost certain to join one of England's top clubs this summer.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spain international still dreams of a move to Real Madrid.

Huijsen has instructed his representatives to hold talks with the Madrid club as soon as possible to discuss the possibility of a transfer.

If Real Madrid fails to make a swift decision on signing Huijsen, he is expected to move to one of the Premier League giants. Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal are all ready to activate the 20-year-old centre-back's release clause.

Reminder: Earlier reports suggested that this summer Bournemouth could earn around 150 million euros during the transfer window.