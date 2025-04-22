Bournemouth could earn up to £150 million in the summer transfer window
Currently, many of Bournemouth's stars are linked with departures from the Cherries. Although it seems unlikely, if they all leave, the club would be extraordinarily enriched.
Details: Financial expert Stefan Borson, in an interview with Football Insider, estimated the club's potential earnings in the summer at around £150 million. This is based on the departures of Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, and Antoine Semenyo.
Huijsen's contract includes a release clause of £50 million, while the Cherries are looking to get around £70 million for Semenyo. Liverpool has shown interest in signing Kerkez, and Bournemouth is demanding around £40 million for him.
Reminder: Head coach Andoni Iraola might also leave, as Tottenham has shown interest in him, but it was previously reported that the Spanish specialist intends to stay at Bournemouth.