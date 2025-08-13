RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Bournemouth on the verge of signing Amine Adli

Bournemouth on the verge of signing Amine Adli

"The Cherries" set to bolster their squad with new arrivals.
Football news Today, 02:06
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Amir Adli in Bayer's line-up Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

The deal is expected to be finalized in the near future.

Details: According to insider Santi Aouna, English side Bournemouth are close to signing a contract with 25-year-old Bayer Leverkusen winger Amine Adli.

Reports indicate that negotiations are at an advanced stage and personal terms have not been an issue for the Cherries; the only hurdle remains agreement with the "Pharmacists." If all goes smoothly, Adli could become a Bournemouth player as soon as this weekend.

Amine Adli joined Bayer in 2021 from French side Toulouse for €7.5 million. Last season, Adli featured in 28 matches for Bayer, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists.

He is under contract with the club until 2028, and his current transfer value is estimated at €18 million according to Transfermarkt.

Reminder: OFFICIAL. Illya Zabarnyi has moved from Bournemouth to PSG

Related teams and leagues
Bournemouth Bournemouth Schedule Bournemouth News Bournemouth Transfers
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen Schedule Bayer Leverkusen News Bayer Leverkusen Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Bundesliga Germany Bundesliga Germany Table Bundesliga Germany Fixtures Bundesliga Germany Predictions
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores