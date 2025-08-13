Bournemouth on the verge of signing Amine Adli

The deal is expected to be finalized in the near future.

Details: According to insider Santi Aouna, English side Bournemouth are close to signing a contract with 25-year-old Bayer Leverkusen winger Amine Adli.

Reports indicate that negotiations are at an advanced stage and personal terms have not been an issue for the Cherries; the only hurdle remains agreement with the "Pharmacists." If all goes smoothly, Adli could become a Bournemouth player as soon as this weekend.

Amine Adli joined Bayer in 2021 from French side Toulouse for €7.5 million. Last season, Adli featured in 28 matches for Bayer, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists.

He is under contract with the club until 2028, and his current transfer value is estimated at €18 million according to Transfermarkt.

