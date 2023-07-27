RU RU
Borussia Mönchengladbach famous footballer diagnosed with malignant tumor

Borussia Mönchengladbach famous footballer diagnosed with malignant tumor

The press office of Borussia Mönchengladbach officially announced the serious illness of Austrian defender Stefan Lainer.

The medical team of the German club diagnosed him with a malignant lymphoma. The disease was detected at an early stage, and the doctors' prognosis is positive. There is hope that after completing the treatment, the Austrian player will be able to return to professional football.

Stefan Lainer has been playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach since the summer of 2019, having transferred from Red Bull Salzburg for €12.5 million. He has played 125 matches in all competitions for Mönchengladbach, scoring four goals and providing 13 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024. Previously, he also played for Anif, Grödig, Lierse, and Ried.

Since 2017, Lainer has been representing the Austrian national team, where he has played 38 matches, scored two goals, provided eight assists, and received seven yellow cards.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Borussia Moenchengladbach Bundesliga Germany
