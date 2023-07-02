Borussia Dortmund have found a replacement for Bellingham in the Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund are close to signing Wolfsburg and Germany midfielder Felix Nmecha, journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported on his Twitter account.

According to the source, the amount of the transfer will be 30-32 million euros, including bonuses. The player will sign a long-term contract. Nmecha at Borussia Dortmund will replace English club Jude Bellingham, who moved to Real Madrid for 103 million euros.

Nmecha, 22, made 32 appearances in all competitions for Wolfsburg last season, scoring three goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.