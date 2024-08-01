Borussia Dortmund is close to one more transfer. Straight from a top Premier League club

Borussia Dortmund have already made three transfers in the summer window, and they don't intend to stop there. Another signing is on the way.

And this transfer will be straight from the English Premier League. True, not immediately. According to ESPN, the Bumblebees will rent Manchester City defender Ian Couto, but the lease includes the obligation to buy the Brazilian for 30 million euros.

The 22-year-old player himself is expected to arrive in Germany as early as 1 August. The deal will be finalised soon.

Couto made a good impression outside of Manchester City, especially last season with Girona, playing 34 games in the Spanish league and contributing to the modest team's qualification for the Champions League.

Earlier, Borussia completed the transfer of Pascal Groß from Brighton.