Bonucci also risks receiving a suspension

Union Berlin's defender Leonardo Bonucci also risks receiving a lengthy suspension, as reported by Calciomercato.

As it is known, Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli is a suspect in the recent gambling scandal in Italy. This situation could potentially involve former Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci, who currently plays for Union Berlin. It has been revealed that the central defender was aware of Fagioli's gambling addiction. According to the sports code, footballers and other club representatives are required to report such cases, but Bonucci did not do so.

Therefore, he might face a suspension of up to six months. Currently, there is no concrete evidence, but an investigation is ongoing in this direction.

Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli has been suspended for seven months for placing bets with illegal bookmakers. The 22-year-old Italian's punishment was significantly reduced because he acknowledged his guilt and agreed to cooperate with law enforcement.

The decision will be announced shortly and will take effect thereafter.