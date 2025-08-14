RU RU ES ES FR FR
Bold statement. Laporta believes the Ballon d'Or should go to a Barcelona player

Football news Today, 10:35
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
With Lionel Messi's departure, Barcelona was left without a Ballon d'Or winner in the squad. But the Catalan club's president, Joan Laporta, believes that should change as early as the end of September this year.

Details: The Blaugrana boss made it clear that the Ballon d'Or this year should be heading to Camp Nou. Laporta didn't mention any names directly, but he subtly hinted at Barcelona's standout talent Lamine Yamal, who, in his opinion, has proven himself to be a fantastic footballer.

Quote: "The Ballon d'Or should go to a Barcelona player. Yamal is a fantastic footballer, and he proves it in every match. And what a Ballon d'Or winner does is prove it even during training sessions. I hope Barça sweeps everything at the ceremony," Laporta said, as quoted by TNT Sports.

Reminder: In 2025, three Barcelona players will be in the running for the Ballon d'Or: Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, and, of course, Yamal himself.

