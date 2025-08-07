RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or

No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or

Plenty of stars.
Football news Today, 09:31
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Getty Images

Today, August 7, the nominees for the individual awards from L’Équipe magazine were announced. The main prize, of course, is the award for the best footballer of the 2024-2025 season. Here’s who will be vying for this prestigious honor.

Details: The magazine’s editorial team has revealed 30 nominees for football’s most coveted individual accolade. Among the contenders are many seasoned veterans who have repeatedly made the shortlist.

For example, Robert Lewandowski, who has now been nominated for the Ballon d'Or for the ninth time, or Harry Kane, who is in the running for the seventh time. But this year’s list is missing the current Ballon d'Or holder—Rodri—who missed most of the 2024-2025 season due to injury.

Journalists from around the world will cast their votes for football’s top individual prize, with the results and the winner to be revealed on September 22 at the ceremony in Paris.

Reminder: Earlier, the nominees for the Kopa Trophy for best young player as well as the contenders for the Lev Yashin Award, given to the best goalkeeper, were also announced.

Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores