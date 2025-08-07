No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or

Today, August 7, the nominees for the individual awards from L’Équipe magazine were announced. The main prize, of course, is the award for the best footballer of the 2024-2025 season. Here’s who will be vying for this prestigious honor.

Details: The magazine’s editorial team has revealed 30 nominees for football’s most coveted individual accolade. Among the contenders are many seasoned veterans who have repeatedly made the shortlist.

For example, Robert Lewandowski, who has now been nominated for the Ballon d'Or for the ninth time, or Harry Kane, who is in the running for the seventh time. But this year’s list is missing the current Ballon d'Or holder—Rodri—who missed most of the 2024-2025 season due to injury.

Journalists from around the world will cast their votes for football’s top individual prize, with the results and the winner to be revealed on September 22 at the ceremony in Paris.

Reminder: Earlier, the nominees for the Kopa Trophy for best young player as well as the contenders for the Lev Yashin Award, given to the best goalkeeper, were also announced.