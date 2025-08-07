No surprises? Nominees for goalkeeper of the year announced

Today, August 7, the editorial team of L’Équipe has revealed the nominees for the individual awards for the 2024-2025 season. Now it's time to unveil the contenders for the best goalkeeper of the season.

Details: A shortlist of ten candidates has been selected. The list includes Champions League finalist goalkeepers Gianluigi Donnarumma and Yann Sommer, the reigning award holder Emiliano Martínez, and Premier League champion with Liverpool, Alisson.

The only unexpected candidate is Nottingham Forest’s goalkeeper Matz Sels, but there are also a few other less obvious picks, such as Lucas Chevalier.

Reminder: Martínez has collected more of these awards than anyone else, winning in both 2023 and 2024. This year, all previous winners are present: Alisson, Donnarumma, and Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid.

