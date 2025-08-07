RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news No surprises? Nominees for goalkeeper of the year announced

No surprises? Nominees for goalkeeper of the year announced

Featuring the current award holder.
Football news Today, 07:44
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

Today, August 7, the editorial team of L’Équipe has revealed the nominees for the individual awards for the 2024-2025 season. Now it's time to unveil the contenders for the best goalkeeper of the season.

Details: A shortlist of ten candidates has been selected. The list includes Champions League finalist goalkeepers Gianluigi Donnarumma and Yann Sommer, the reigning award holder Emiliano Martínez, and Premier League champion with Liverpool, Alisson.

The only unexpected candidate is Nottingham Forest’s goalkeeper Matz Sels, but there are also a few other less obvious picks, such as Lucas Chevalier.

Reminder: Martínez has collected more of these awards than anyone else, winning in both 2023 and 2024. This year, all previous winners are present: Alisson, Donnarumma, and Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid.

Earlier, the list of contenders for the Raymond Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best young player of the year, was published.

Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores