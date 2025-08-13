Prediction on game Win Marseille Odds: 1.93 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Friday, August 15, 2025, at Roazhon Park, Rennes will host Marseille in the second round of Ligue 1. Both clubs have set high ambitions for the season and are eager to establish themselves at the top of the table from the very start, promising a tense, action-packed encounter. Read on for an in-depth look at both teams and a prediction for the outcome.

Match preview

Rennes, under the guidance of an experienced coach, continues to develop its attacking style of play. The team often employs a 4-3-3 formation with aggressive pressing and rapid transitions into attack. Special emphasis is placed on the wide players, who stretch the pitch and constantly bombard the opponent's penalty area with crosses. Last season, Rennes boasted one of the best home records in the league, making them especially dangerous at Roazhon Park.

During preseason, Beye’s squad played six matches: they won once, drew four times, and suffered a single defeat—falling 3-2 to Brest.

Marseille experienced a busy summer transfer window, strengthening their roster with players who have top-league European experience. The team traditionally focuses on balanced football, combining possession with disciplined defense. Under their new coach, Marseille alternates between a 4-2-3-1 and 3-4-3 setup, allowing tactical flexibility against different opponents. The main threats come from Mason Greenwood and the duo of Aubameyang and Gouiri, as well as speedy wingers capable of breaking down defenses with individual skill. Last season, Marseille was one of Ligue 1’s best away sides, which adds even more intrigue to this clash.

In preseason friendlies, Marseille recorded three wins and three draws against their opponents.

Probable lineups

Rennes: Samba, Faye, Rouault, Jaquet, Frankowski, Rongier, Cissé, Fofana, Merlin, Kalimuendo, Blas

Marseille: Rulli, Murillo, Balerdi, Egan-Riley, Garcia, Højbjerg, Rabiot, Gomez, Greenwood, Rowe, Gouiri

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings between these teams, Marseille has won three times, Rennes twice. Aggregate score: 9-6.

Rennes has only won two of their last ten matches

Marseille are unbeaten in 11 straight games: 7 wins and 4 draws

Prediction

Marseille didn’t slow down after the end of last season, working hard in preseason and showing off their quality. Despite Rennes’ decent transfer activity this summer, I see Marseille as the clear favorite. My prediction: Marseille to win at 1.93