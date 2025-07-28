Bold move! Tapelo Mokobodi set to join Stellenbosch

This new signing signals the club's ambitions for the upcoming season.

Details: According to iDiskiTimes, 23-year-old Marumo Gallants central midfielder Tapelo Mokobodi will soon become a Stellenbosch player.

It is reported that personal terms have already been agreed, with only the official contract signing remaining.

Last season, Mokobodi made 25 appearances for his club, but was unable to help secure a place in the upper half of the league table.

Mokobodi's former midfield partner, Masindi Nemtajela, recently signed with Orlando Pirates, and now Mokobodi is preparing to move to Cape Winelands after Stellenbosch and Gallants reached an inter-club agreement.

His transfer value is estimated at €100,000 by Transfermarkt.

