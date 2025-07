Sensational transfer! Fawaaz Basadien on the verge of joining Mamelodi Sundowns

The Stellenbosch player could soon switch camps.

Details: According to SABCSport, Stellenbosch's 28-year-old left-back Fawaaz Basadien is set to become a Mamelodi Sundowns player in the near future.

The Bafana Bafana international was reportedly seen watching training from the sidelines this morning, having taken part in pre-season preparations under coach Steve Barker just days earlier.

Stellenbosch have long hesitated to part ways with their star Basadien, even offering him a new long-term contract, but the player turned it down.

Sundowns, known for their willingness to splash out on major signings, have made their intentions regarding Basadien clear.

Last season, Basadien made 46 appearances for Stellenbosch, scoring 7 goals and providing 8 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at 1.6 million euros.

