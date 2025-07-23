Interesting transfer! Faiz Abrahams moves from Stellenbosch to Hapoel Kfar Saba

The deal was completed on a loan basis.

Details: According to iDiskiTimes, 20-year-old Stellenbosch winger Faiz Abrahams will spend the next season on loan in Israel’s second division, representing Hapoel Kfar Saba.

It is reported that the agreement does not include a purchase option, meaning Faiz is heading to Israel to gain valuable playing experience, while Stellenbosch still sees him as part of their plans.

He becomes the second player from the club to go out on loan to Israel: Ibraheem Jabaar spent the 2023/24 season with Maccabi Petah Tikva—the very club where Abrahams initially trained before being signed by Kfar Saba.

