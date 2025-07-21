Young defender Thailon Smith set to join QPR from Stellenbosch

South African youngster Thailon Smith of Stellenbosch is ready to embrace a new challenge with a move to an English club.

Details: According to UNPLAYABLE on X (formerly Twitter), Thailon Smith completed his medical with QPR over the weekend. He is expected to sign a four-year contract with the English side and will initially join their youth squad.

Previously, we reported that although Smith had yet to make his official debut for Stellenbosch, his performances for South Africa’s U20 national team, Bafana Bafana, played a key role in securing the African championship title and drew interest from clubs around the globe.

Reminder: Stellenbosch recently announced on their official X account the signing of 22-year-old Belgian defender Henri Stanic from Maltese side Balzan.