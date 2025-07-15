Official: Stellenbosch sign Belgian defender

Stellenbosch's defense just got even stronger.

Details: Today, Stellenbosch FC’s official page on X announced the signing of 22-year-old Belgian defender Henri Stanic from Maltese club Balzan.

The specifics of the transfer have not yet been disclosed, but the player has already commented on his move:

“I am very grateful and excited to be here. The team has already welcomed me warmly, and I’m looking forward to the upcoming season. The Stellenbosch Football Club project is what attracted me to South Africa. I spoke with several people at the club, and I really like the project they are working on now. I’m also eager to play in the domestic league. I’ll fight for this badge and give one hundred percent to the team. I’m still young, and I have ambitions I hope to achieve with the club.” said Henri Stanic.

The 22-year-old joins the Stellies after an impressive season in which he not only anchored the defense for Balzan but also helped the club by scoring five goals in 28 league matches.

We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Belgian centre-back Henri Stanic on a permanent transfer ✍️🇧🇪 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) July 15, 2025

Reminder: Stellenbosch finds reinforcement in Poland