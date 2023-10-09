RU RU NG NG
Big scandal in Spain: the referee did not count Barcelona's clean goal. VIDEO

Big scandal in Spain: the referee did not count Barcelona's clean goal. VIDEO

Football news Today, 04:34
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Big scandal in Spain: the referee did not count Barcelona's clean goal. VIDEO Photo: open sources

The match of the ninth round of the Spanish Championship between the Catalan “Barcelona” and “Granada” ended in scandal.

Already in the 3rd added minute to the main time, after Joao Cancelo's pass from the right flank, Joao Felix scored the ball into the Granada goal, but the referee canceled the goal.

Apparently, the reason for this decision was Catalan forward Ferran Torres, who was out of the game. At the same time, the replays clearly show that he did not jump to the ball, after which the sphere flew to João Felix, who was not offside.

Chief referee Cesar Soto Grado decided not to count the goal and as a result the meeting between Granada and Barcelona ended with a score of 2:2.

After nine rounds played, the Catalan team is in third place in the standings and has 21 points. The national champions are three points behind the leading Real Madrid. Interestingly, the Catalans have not yet experienced defeat in the new La Liga.

