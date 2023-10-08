Granada lost a two-goal advantage in their match against FC Barcelona

The final match of the ninth round in La Liga nearly produced a significant upset. Following Brian Saragosa's brace, Granada surged to a 2-0 lead against Barcelona. During the first half, the Catalan side managed to narrow the deficit. Lamin Yamal secured a record-breaking goal. Towards the end of the second half, Sergi Roberto leveled the score.

Barcelona currently occupies the third position in the La Liga standings with 21 points, trailing Real Madrid by three points. Granada, on the other hand, finds itself in the relegation zone, accumulating six points and holding the 19th position.

La Liga

9th Round

Granada 2 - 2 Barcelona

Goals: Saragosa, 1 (1:0), Saragosa, 29 (2:0), Yamal, 45+1 (2:1), Sergi Roberto, 85 (2:2).