"Barcelona" found themselves trailing 1-2 in the first half of the match against "Granada." Nevertheless, there is cause for celebration among the Catalans. On the first minute of stoppage time, Lamin Yamal scored for Barcelona. He has now etched his name as the youngest goal-scorer in the annals of La Liga, at a mere age of 16 years and 87 days.

It is worth recalling that Lamin Yamal also holds the distinction of being the youngest goal-scorer and player in the history of the Spanish national team.