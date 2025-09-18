RU RU ES ES FR FR
Big return! Slaven Bilic could take charge of West Ham

The Hammers’ management continues its search for a replacement for Graham Potter.
Slaven Bilic, Manager of Watford, looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The Croatian coach faces some serious competition.

Details: According to renowned journalist and insider Ben Jacobs, 57-year-old Croatian manager Slaven Bilic could once again take the helm at English side West Ham.

Reports suggest that club owner David Sullivan is leaning toward bringing back former boss Bilic, but the names of free agents Nuno Espirito Santo and Sean Dyche are also being discussed as alternatives.

Bilic previously managed West Ham from 2015 to 2017, overseeing 109 matches during his tenure. Under his guidance, the team recorded 42 wins, 30 draws, and 37 defeats.

The Croatian’s most recent club was Saudi side Al-Fateh, which he left in 2024 and has been out of work since.

