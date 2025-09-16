Prediction on game Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 7th round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Thursday at the Borg El Arab Stadium in the city of the same name, where the local side Al-Ittihad will host Kahraba Ismailia. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Al-Ittihad have had a rocky start to the season, collecting just 5 points from six rounds. They have only one win to their name, but it’s worth noting their solid defense — just 8 goals conceded, which is notably fewer than many rivals. Last round’s goalless draw against Pharco shows the team’s ability to organize well at the back.

On the attacking end, however, Al-Ittihad have struggled: only three goals scored since the start of the campaign. The team’s top scorer is midfielder Mostafa Ibrahim with a single goal, while Karim El Dib has provided an assist. The main challenge will be to improve efficiency up front, as controlling the game without scoring rarely leads to victories.

The visitors have had an even tougher start to the season: they’re yet to win and have picked up just two points. Four consecutive defeats have exposed major defensive issues — 14 goals conceded, making Kahraba the worst defensive side in the league. Even at home, the team suffered heavy losses, such as the 1-4 defeat to Wadi Degla.

Things look a bit brighter in attack: five goals in six matches provide some hope for results. The attacking leader is forward Ali Suleiman, who has scored twice, while Mohamed Said has chipped in with an assist. However, with such defensive frailties, even regular goals aren’t enough to compete for victories.

Probable lineups

Al-Ittihad : Genesh, Tony, Shabana, Ibrahim, El-Dib, Kanaria, Akem, Liadi, Ajib, Naser, Ebuka

: Genesh, Tony, Shabana, Ibrahim, El-Dib, Kanaria, Akem, Liadi, Ajib, Naser, Ebuka Kahraba Ismailia: El-Gabry, Koshary, Abuozra, El-Khashab, El-Fayoumi, Suleiman, Hani, Sheta, Maradona, Shika, Medhat

Match facts and head-to-head

Al-Ittihad have scored only three goals in six Egyptian Premier League rounds.

Kahraba Ismailia have conceded more than anyone in the league — 14 goals in six matches.

The teams have never met on the football pitch before.

Prediction

Al-Ittihad look like the favorites thanks to a more reliable defense and home advantage. Kahraba Ismailia have shown extremely poor defensive play, and even a decent attack is unlikely to make up for those problems. The optimal bet is “over 1.5 goals” at 1.60.