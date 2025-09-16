Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.58 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the AFC Champions League 2 clashes will take place on Thursday at the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium in Bandung, where the local side Persib will host Singapore’s Lion City. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Persib, though not without difficulties, managed to qualify for the main stage of the Champions League. In the qualification final, they faced Filipino side Manila Digger, clinching a narrow 2-1 victory. It’s worth noting that in last season’s campaign, Persib struggled and finished bottom of their group, losing out to Lion City, Port MTI, and Zhejiang Professional.

What’s remarkable is that Persib’s only win in the group stage came away against the group winners—Lion City (3-2). In the Indonesian league, after four rounds, the team sits sixth, picking up two wins and one loss. Most recently, on Friday, they secured a 1-0 home victory over Persebaya.

For their part, Lion City, after topping their group last autumn, performed strongly in the playoffs and reached the final, where they narrowly lost 1-2 to Al-Sharjah. Trailing since the 74th minute, Lion City managed to equalize in the 90+1 minute, but conceded again in the 90+7 minute.

The current Singapore Premier League campaign has only seen two rounds played. Lion City had no trouble dispatching both Hyogan United (2-1) and Balestier Khalsa (0-5). Notably, in last season’s Singapore Premier League, Lion City finished confidently at the summit, eight points clear of Tampines.

Probable lineups

Persib : Teja Paku Alam, Kevin Rudianto, Paulo Matricardi, Francisco Barba, Frets Putros, Marc Klok (captain), Lucas Guayacochea, Abdul Aziz, Berguinho, David da Silva, Ramon Tank.

: Teja Paku Alam, Kevin Rudianto, Paulo Matricardi, Francisco Barba, Frets Putros, Marc Klok (captain), Lucas Guayacochea, Abdul Aziz, Berguinho, David da Silva, Ramon Tank. Lion City: Izwan Mahbud, Toni Datkovic, Hariss Harun, Bailey Wright, Syahrul van Huizen, Bart Ramselaar, Tajeli Ndeng, Diego Costa, Maxime Lestienne, Anderson Lopes, Shahdan Sulaiman.

Match facts and head-to-head

Last season, Persib drew 1-1 at home with Lion City and beat them 3-2 away

Both teams have scored in three of Persib’s last five matches

The Over 2.5 goals bet has won in Lion City’s last four matches

Prediction

The bookmakers give a slight edge to the home side, pricing a Persib win at 2.27. We believe it’s worth expecting goals from both teams, so our pick is "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.58.