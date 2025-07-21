Big money! Manchester City make an offer to Porto for Diogo Costa

Guardiola may finally land his coveted player.

Details: According to the Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol, today English side Manchester City have made an official offer to Porto for the transfer of 25-year-old goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

The move comes amid successful negotiations between Turkish club Galatasaray and City’s current Brazilian shot-stopper Ederson. Fearing the prospect of starting the season without his main goalkeeper, Guardiola has gone all in for Costa, putting big money on the table. The Citizens’ bid of €60 million is expected to satisfy Porto’s management, but as of now, no response has been received.

The young keeper is a product of the Blue Dragons’ academy and has spent his entire career so far within Porto’s system. Last season, Costa made 43 appearances, keeping 19 clean sheets.

According to Transfermarkt, the goalkeeper’s market value is estimated at €40 million, and his current contract with Porto runs until 2027.

Reminder: Guardiola wants Diogo Costa! Awaiting the transfer