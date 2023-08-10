"Besiktas" won a landslide victory in the away match of the Conference League

In the first match of the 3rd qualifying round of the Conference League, Turkish team "Besiktas" defeated Azerbaijani side "Neftchi" with a score of 3-1. The match took place in Baku at the "Baku National Stadium".

Vincent Aboubakar opened the scoring on the 14th minute. Jackson Muleka extended the Turkish club's lead in the middle of the first half. Salih Ucan further increased the lead in the middle of the second half. Kilan Lebon reduced the deficit for "Neftchi" on the 79th minute.

The second leg match between "Besiktas" and "Neftchi" is scheduled for August 17. The match will be played in Istanbul (Turkey) at the "Vodafone Park".

"Neftchi" Azerbaijan – "Besiktas" Turkey - 1:3 (0:2, 1:1)

Goals: 0:1 – 14 Aboubakar, 0:2 – 23 Muleka, 0:3 – 62 Ucan, 1:3 – 79 Lebon.

"Neftchi": Brkic, Salahli (Olanare, 46), Tamash, Yuri Matias, Zulfugarli (Koffi, 46), Mahmudov, Sayef, Jaber, Yusifli (Ozobich, 46), Lebon, Shin Yashiki.

"Besiktas": Gunok, Bulut, Kollie, Amartey, Meras (Onana, 64), Rosier, Ucan (Rebic, 77), Hajradinovic (Tyknaz, 77), Fernandes, Aboubakar (Bulut, 77), Muleka.

Yellow cards: Jaber (56), Sayef (76).