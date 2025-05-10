Berta's first transfer. Arsenal reach agreement with Zubimendi over move

Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi has been linked with a move to Arsenal for over a year now. And it seems that his transfer could materialize very soon.

Details: According to Ben Jacobs, the Spanish midfielder has reached a preliminary agreement with Arsenal. The Gunners’ management remains cautious, as the player has occasionally changed his mind in the past, but at this stage of negotiations, full consensus with Zubimendi has been achieved.

The source does not specify the transfer fee, but Zubimendi’s contract with Real Sociedad contains a release clause of around €60 million. The current agreement does not constitute a completed transfer, especially since Zubimendi himself remains cautious about leaving his homeland. However, it appears that the move is drawing ever closer.

Reminder: Earlier, reports indicated that amid interest from Real Madrid, Arsenal ramped up talks to extend the contract of their defender William Saliba.