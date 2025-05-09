Amid Real Madrid interest, Arsenal begin contract talks with Saliba

French center-back William Saliba is a key player for Arsenal, and the club is determined to do everything possible to prevent his departure to Real Madrid.

Details: According to The Athletic, Arsenal are ramping up negotiations for a new contract with Saliba.

The club's new sporting director, Andrea Berta, has already initiated first contacts with Saliba's representatives in an effort to reach an agreement.

Saliba is happy at Arsenal but wants the new deal to fully reflect his status within the squad.

The 24-year-old defender's current contract with the Gunners runs until the summer of 2026, and the club risks losing him as a free agent after next season.

Reminder: Today, Xabi Alonso officially announced his departure from Bayer Leverkusen, and he is expected to become the new head coach of Real Madrid.