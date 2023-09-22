Man City leader will miss upcoming matches due to injury

Manchester City's Portuguese winger Bernardo Silva will miss a week or two with an injury, Pep Gravdiola said at a press conference.

The team manager updated information on injured players and winger Bernardo Silva added to the team's infirmary. During the Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade, the player was injured.

Guardiola said that nothing is critical, but Silva will miss a week or two. He also commented on the situation with the injured. And he said that if there were fewer matches, then there would also be fewer injured people.

“We've had a lot of games for a lot of seasons in a row with not much rest, it's just that. We demand a lot of effort from the players. Sometimes they can’t sustain it and sometimes I like it.”

In addition to Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish will also miss the match, who was also injured. Pep added that this happens when there are many matches, the muscles start to get tired.

Bernardo Silva signed a 5-year contract with Manchester City on May 26, 2017. The amount of the transfer amounted to 43 million pounds. On August 12, in a match against Brighton and Hove Albion, he made his debut in the English Premier League, replacing Sergio Aguero in the second half. On October 14, in a match against Stoke City, Bernardo scored his first goal for Manchester City.