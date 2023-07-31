Benfica lost against Dutch champions

Rotterdam's "Feyenoord" secured a victory against Lisbon's "Benfica" with a score of 2:1 in a friendly match. The match took place at De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Igor Paixão opened the scoring early in the match. Santiago Jiménez increased the Dutch club's lead in the 34th minute. Towards the end of the match, Petar Musa reduced the deficit for Benfica.

"Feyenoord" Rotterdam, Netherlands - "Benfica" Lisbon, Portugal - 2:1 (2:0, 0:1)

Goals: Igor Paixão, 12 - 1:0, Jiménez, 34 - 2:0, Musa, 85 - 2:1

"Feyenoord": Bijlow, Pedersen (Belen, 46), Geertruida (Kasanwirjo, 72), Hanko (Hendriks, 84), Hartman (Lopez, 72), Zerrouki (van der Belt, 62), Wehrmann (Milambo, 84), Jahanbakhsh (Sauer, 83), Stengs (Timber, 62), Igor Paixão (Dilrosun, 72), Jiménez (Mintah, 46).

"Benfica": Vlachodimos, Djurasek (Ristic, 46), Otamendi (Morato, 46), Antonio Silva (Araujo, 46), Ba (Victor, 61), Kochyuh (Nevesh, 62), Aursnes (Shelderup, 84), Rafa Silva (Gouveia, 72), Mario (Neres, 46), Di Maria (Florentino, 62), Ramush (Musa, 75).

As a reminder, in the previous season, "Feyenoord" became the champions of the Netherlands, while "Benfica" claimed the title in Portugal.