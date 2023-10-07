Bellingham unstoppable: Real Madrid's midfielder scored 10 goals in 10 club appearances

Real Madrid's English midfielder, Jude Bellingham, continues his meteoric rise in the Spanish La Liga. In the ninth gameweek, the prodigious talent scored two goals to Osasuna's goalkeeper.

Currently, Bellingham boasts a tally of 10 goals in his 10 appearances for the club across both the Spanish league and the UEFA Champions League. Additionally, he has been credited with three assists.

It's worth reminiscing that Jude Bellingham transitioned to Real Madrid last summer, with the "Los Blancos" parting with a staggering €103 million to secure him from Borussia Dortmund.

Incorporating his national team commitments, the 20-year-old Bellingham has only been kept at bay in three matches he's featured in this season: against Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid in La Liga, and against Ukraine's national team in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.