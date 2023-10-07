Bellingham netted a brace as Real Madrid convincingly triumphed over Osasuna

Real Madrid easily emerged victorious against Osasuna on their home turf. A brace from Jude Bellingham, along with one goal each from Vinicius and Joselu, secured the win. Real Madrid has reclaimed the top spot in the La Liga table with 24 points.

La Liga

Matchday 9

Real Madrid 4 - 0 Osasuna

Goals: Bellingham, 9 (1:0), Bellingham, 54 (2:0), Vinicius, 65 (3:0), Joselu, 70 (4:0).