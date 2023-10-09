Ancelotti speaks out about Bellingham's performance

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the performance of midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Yesterday, the young Englishman scored two goals against Osasuna (4:0) in the 9th round of La Liga.

"I don't think I need to set the bar high for Bellingham's goals. We are very pleased that Real Madrid were able to sign such a talented player as Jude. He is calm about it. He and everyone else understands that he is not a striker. He The main role is to create the game, he is a player in the midfield. In the future, his contribution will be different," the Italian coach told The Athletic.

In ten appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid, the 20-year-old England international has scored ten goals and also provided three assists.

Let us remind you that the Briton moved to the Spanish team last summer. Before that, he played for Borussia Dortmund and was the team leader. Real paid about 100 million euros for the Englishman.