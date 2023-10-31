Bellingham speaks out about winning the world's best young player award

Real Madrid midfielder, Jude Bellingham, shared his impressions after winning the vote for the title of best young player in the world.

Yesterday the award was presented to the young football player in Paris.

The footballer of England national team expressed his gratitude to everyone for the award.

"When I was told that I would be given Zinedine Zidane's number five at Real Madrid, I immediately said that I still have a long way to go to achieve the success that Zidane has achieved. But I can say with confidence that Zidane is one of the players who inspire me," Bellingham said.

Let us remember that Bellingham moved to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer. For the player, taking into account bonuses, they paid 103 million euros.

His contract with the Madrid club runs until June 2029.

This season, the footballer is Real Madrid's top scorer in all competitions, although he is not a striker.