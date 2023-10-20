RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Bellingham has already begun to be compared to Messi

Bellingham has already begun to be compared to Messi

Football news Today, 04:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Bellingham has already begun to be compared to Messi Photo: open sources

Famous Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi admires the level of play of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

According to the specialist, if the Englishman continues in the same spirit in the future, then he has every chance to achieve heights.

"Bellingham is a world-class player, a very strong footballer. He always plays for the team. At his age, only Messi made such an impression on me. Of course, Bellingham is different from Leo, but if he keeps his humility, he can follow in his footsteps because that Bellingham is a world-class player,” Sacchi was quoted as saying by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Let us remember that Jude Bellingham became a Real Madrid player in early June, having transferred from Borussia Dortmund.

The Spanish club paid 103 million euros for the leader of the England national team. The contract states that Borussia will receive up to 30% of this amount in the form of bonuses. The English midfielder signed a contract with the Spanish club until 2029.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Inter Miami CF LaLiga Spain
Popular news
New scandal in Italy. Allegri played in a casino during the COVID-19 pandemic Football news Today, 02:56 New scandal in Italy. Allegri played in a casino during the COVID-19 pandemic
Vegas and Boston continued their winning streaks. Results of NHL matches on October 20 Hockey news Today, 02:12 Vegas and Boston continued their winning streaks. Results of NHL matches on October 20
Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star Football news Today, 00:19 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star
Florida - Toronto, Winnipeg - Vegas, Minnesota - Los Angeles, and others. An NHL game day preview Hockey news Yesterday, 17:30 Florida - Toronto, Winnipeg - Vegas, Minnesota - Los Angeles, and others. An NHL game day preview
FIFA may disburse approximately eight million to Al-Hilal for Neymar's injury Football news Yesterday, 16:38 FIFA may disburse approximately eight million to Al-Hilal for Neymar's injury
Napoli's striker is disinclined to renew his contract with the club Football news Yesterday, 15:48 Napoli's striker is disinclined to renew his contract with the club
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:00 Bellingham has already begun to be compared to Messi Football news Today, 02:56 New scandal in Italy. Allegri played in a casino during the COVID-19 pandemic Hockey news Today, 02:12 Vegas and Boston continued their winning streaks. Results of NHL matches on October 20 Football news Today, 01:30 Played one match for the team. Bournemouth leader out for almost six months Football news Today, 01:00 Mourinho told how he worked as a school teacher Football news Today, 00:19 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star Football news Today, 00:18 Friends, gambling addicts. Fagioli stated that Tonali made him place bets Football news Today, 00:08 Will he play alongside Messi once again? Inter Miami is interested in Sergi Roberto Football news Yesterday, 23:41 A gay footballer plays for Inter. Insider Corona made a new loud statement Football news Yesterday, 23:34 The Premier League wants to introduce a salary cap
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Taawun vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Derry City vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Rotherham vs Ipswich Town prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Leganes prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Osasuna vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Le Havre vs Lens prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Liverpool vs Everton predictions and betting tips on October 21, 2023