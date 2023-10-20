Bellingham has already begun to be compared to Messi

Famous Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi admires the level of play of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

According to the specialist, if the Englishman continues in the same spirit in the future, then he has every chance to achieve heights.

"Bellingham is a world-class player, a very strong footballer. He always plays for the team. At his age, only Messi made such an impression on me. Of course, Bellingham is different from Leo, but if he keeps his humility, he can follow in his footsteps because that Bellingham is a world-class player,” Sacchi was quoted as saying by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Let us remember that Jude Bellingham became a Real Madrid player in early June, having transferred from Borussia Dortmund.

The Spanish club paid 103 million euros for the leader of the England national team. The contract states that Borussia will receive up to 30% of this amount in the form of bonuses. The English midfielder signed a contract with the Spanish club until 2029.