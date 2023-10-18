Bellingham answered a question about leaving Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham spoke about his plans for the future.

According to the footballer, he is happy with everything at the Madrid club.

The England national team player noted that he has a desire to stay at the Madrid club for many years.

"I want to spend the next 10-15 years of my life at Real Madrid. This is where I want to be. I love being at Real Madrid," Bellingham said, as quoted by well-known insider Fabrizio Romano.

Bellingham, 20, joined Real Madrid last summer from Borussia Dortmund.

This season, the young talent has played eight matches in the domestic championship, scoring eight goals and providing two assists.

Real Madrid are currently leading the La Liga standings with 24 points after nine matches played. Bellingham is the team's top scorer in all competitions.