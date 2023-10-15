RU RU NG NG
Today, 05:50
Newcastle player and English national team member, Kieran Trippier, has shared his thoughts on his compatriot, Jude Bellingham. He believes that the young Real Madrid sensation could play a pivotal role in the England squad at the 2024 European Championship.

In the lead-up to the "Three Lions" match against the Italian national team, Trippier expressed in an interview that Bellingham's performance both impresses and intimidates.

"At such a tender age, with his maturity, skill, and aggression, he appears remarkably daunting.

Yet, it's hardly surprising, given that he plies his trade in Madrid—where excellence is the norm. You can observe that he plays with remarkable freedom, and the players around him only amplify his brilliance. What's most daunting is that he's just 20 years old."

Jude Bellingham has been nothing short of impressive in the current season. When he made the move from Borussia Dortmund, no one could have foreseen the phenomenal impact he would have on the Madrid club.

English national team supporters earnestly hope that Bellingham can maintain his exceptional form through the next year and contribute to the national team's quest for continental championship glory.

Bellingham has featured in ten matches for Real Madrid, finding the net as many times. He has represented the English national team since 2020, accumulating 26 caps and netting three goals in the process.

