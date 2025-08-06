Becoming part of the team: Rashford congratulates Pablo Gavi on his birthday

Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford is settling into his new team, forging friendly bonds with his teammates. On his Instagram page, he sent birthday wishes to Pablo Gavi.

Marcus posted a photo posing alongside the Spaniard, captioning it, “Happy birthday @pablogavi 🥳”. It seems the Englishman has already grown close with some of his club teammates and is starting to feel at home within the squad.

It’s worth noting that Gavi turned 21 yesterday, August 5.

Recall that Rashford became a Barcelona player just two weeks ago. The Englishman arrived in Catalonia on a one-year loan deal. Barça also has a buyout option at the end of the loan, which would require paying Manchester United €30 million.

Additionally, Barcelona has already returned from their Asian tour, during which they played three friendlies—against Japan’s Vissel Kobe and South Korea’s Seoul and Daegu. The Catalans claimed confident victories in all matches. Rashford has already opened his account for the Blaugrana, registering both his first goal and assist in the famous shirt.