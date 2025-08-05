“Love you, my friend!” Lamine Yamal sends heartfelt birthday wishes to Pablo Gavi

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal congratulated his close friend and teammate Pablo Gavi on his birthday, which he celebrates today. The Spanish footballer posted his message in an Instagram story.

Lamine shared a photo together with Gavi and captioned it with an emotional message: “Happy birthday, my real one!! Love you, little friend 💕😘.”

It's worth noting that today, August 5th, Gavi turns 21. Not long ago, on July 13th, the friends also celebrated Lamine Yamal’s birthday together, as he turned 18. The duo have long been known for their close bond and often spend time together in the same group. Both are Barcelona academy graduates and began their journey to the first team in the Catalan club’s youth system.

It should also be mentioned that this season Gavi has played 42 matches for Barcelona across all competitions, scoring 3 goals and providing 3 assists.