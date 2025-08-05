Rumor has it: Lamine Yamal may have a new girlfriend?

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has long found himself at the center of attention. And the spotlight isn't just about his footballing achievements—his personal life is generating just as much buzz.

Rumor has it, the young talent has a new girlfriend! According to journalist Javier de Hoyos, Yamal was recently seen kissing rapper Nicky Nicole at a beach nightclub.

"I got this from someone I trust deeply. A girl who never lets me down when she shares inside info," de Hoyos revealed on TikTok.

The kiss reportedly happened on July 24, and prior to that, Nicky Nicole had attended Yamal's 18th birthday party, though there was no sign of romance between them at that event.

There's also speculation that Lamine's phone wallpaper features a photo of Nicole—supposedly taken by the footballer himself, which has only fueled more rumors about a possible relationship.

It's worth noting that Nicky Nicole is a hugely popular singer and rapper from Argentina, a true star in her home country.