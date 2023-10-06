Beckham explained how negotiations for Messi began

Inter Miami club co-owner David Beckham has revealed interesting details about signing Lionel Messi to his club.

According to the legendary football player, four years ago he met the Argentinean’s father in a hotel in Barcelona.

“I got to the hotel to meet him. Of course, at that time we were not ready to invite Lionel, and he himself was not ready to come to us.

I told his father, "We want your son on our team, we want him to come to Miami when he's ready, if there's an opportunity." Then over the course of these four years, my partners and I continued to discuss this transition,” Beckham was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

As a result, the captain of the Argentina national team moved to Inter Miami in the last summer transfer window. He signed a contract with the club until December 2025.

This season, the footballer played in 12 matches in all competitions, scored 11 goals and provided five assists.