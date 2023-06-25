Became known the salary of the Ukrainian Mudrik in Chelsea

The salary of Ukrainian midfielder Mykola Mudryk at London-based Chelsea has been revealed, according to The Athletic.

According to the source, the Ukrainian receives around six million euros per year at the English club. However, the 22-year-old player's salary will decrease due to the team's failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Mudryk joined Chelsea in January 2023 from Shakhtar Donetsk for a transfer fee of 70 million euros. In the recently concluded season, he played 17 matches in all competitions for the London club, scoring no goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2031.