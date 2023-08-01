Bayern will soon announce the transfer of a top player

German champions Bayern have no hope of signing England captain Harry Kane.

According to The Times, the German club has already informed Tottenham's club that they are willing to pay 100 million euros for his transfer.

According to the source, the management of the Munich club recently held a meeting with Tottenham president Daniel Levy. During the negotiations, Bayern announced a new transfer proposal.

By the way, the transfer is unlikely to take place, as the London club expects to receive €120 million for its player.

At the same time, Bayern are determined and intend to complete the deal this week. The German club believes that negotiations with the London side are progressing successfully and the transfer will still take place.

Recall that Harry Kane is a graduate of the Tottenham Academy and has been playing for the first team since 2011. He made 38 Premier League appearances last season, scoring 30 goals and providing three assists. Interestingly, Kane has yet to win a single trophy with the club.