RU RU
Main News Bayern will soon announce the transfer of a top player

Bayern will soon announce the transfer of a top player

Football news Today, 08:00
Bayern will soon announce the transfer of a top player Bayern will soon announce the transfer of a top player

German champions Bayern have no hope of signing England captain Harry Kane.

According to The Times, the German club has already informed Tottenham's club that they are willing to pay 100 million euros for his transfer.

According to the source, the management of the Munich club recently held a meeting with Tottenham president Daniel Levy. During the negotiations, Bayern announced a new transfer proposal.

By the way, the transfer is unlikely to take place, as the London club expects to receive €120 million for its player.

At the same time, Bayern are determined and intend to complete the deal this week. The German club believes that negotiations with the London side are progressing successfully and the transfer will still take place.

Recall that Harry Kane is a graduate of the Tottenham Academy and has been playing for the first team since 2011. He made 38 Premier League appearances last season, scoring 30 goals and providing three assists. Interestingly, Kane has yet to win a single trophy with the club.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Bayern Munich Premier League England Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 16:47 Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe
PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 05:30 PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe
Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news 30 july 2023, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship
Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club Football news 30 july 2023, 09:41 Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club
Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match Football news 30 july 2023, 06:24 Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news 27 july 2023, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:00 Bayern will soon announce the transfer of a top player Football news Today, 07:00 Liverpool respond to Mbappe signing rumors Football news Today, 05:00 Chelsea and Juventus are preparing a high-profile exchange of forwards Football news Today, 04:00 The best scorer of the championship of Ukraine can move to Spain Football news Today, 03:00 Osimhen offered a big contract in Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 16:47 Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 16:42 One of the leaders of Liverpool moved to Al-Ittihad Football news Yesterday, 13:35 Juventus want to strengthen the squad with the best player in Euro 2020 Football news Yesterday, 13:29 PSG have resumed work on the transfer of the French striker from the Bundesliga Football news Yesterday, 13:24 PSG take tough decision on Kylian Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Football Today Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football Today Olimpia Ljubljana vs Ludogorets predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football Today BATE vs Aris Limassol: predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football Today Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Qarabag vs Rakow 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Genk vs Servette 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Molde vs HJK 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Maccabi vs Sheriff 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Hacken vs Klaksvik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023