Bayern will pay more than €6m for the 16-year-old forward

Football news Today, 04:36
Bayern Munich has reached a complete agreement with the Swedish club AIK for the transfer of the 16-year-old forward, Jonah Kusi-Asare, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer fee amounts to 6.5 million euros. Kusi-Asare is set to fly to Munich today for a medical examination and will sign a long-term contract. Earlier, it was anticipated that he would play on loan for his home club until the end of the year; however, the clubs have decided that the player will join Bayern immediately.

Kusi-Asare made his debut for AIK at the age of 16 years, 1 month, and 24 days, becoming the second-youngest player in the club's history.

The teenager has played a total of 4 matches for his home club, although he did not register any notable contributions. In September, he made his debut for the Sweden U-17 national team, scoring a hat-trick in a match against Moldova.

