Bayern star defender wants to move to Real Madrid

According to Marca, defender Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich and the Canadian national team wants to join Real Madrid.

The source reports that the player hopes to join the Spanish club either this summer or in the summer of 2024. To facilitate the move, Davies will not renew his contract with Bayern Munich, which is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

In the previous season, the 22-year-old Davies played 38 matches for Bayern Munich in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing eight assists.