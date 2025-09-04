Bayern resorted to a trick to secure Jackson's loan. They had to deceive Chelsea

What won’t you do for a coveted signing.

On their second attempt, Bayern finally sealed the loan of Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. But with less time left for the second registration, the German giants had to bend the rules to get everything done in time.

Details: According to Bild, Bayern conducted Jackson’s medical as early as Monday morning—before Chelsea had officially given the green light and the parties had reached a formal agreement. This move sped up the process and might have saved the deal, considering the Blues tried to pull the plug on the loan after Liam Delap suffered an injury.

Reminder: During his time at Chelsea, Jackson netted 31 goals in 81 matches, winning the FIFA Club World Cup and the Conference League, even scoring in the final. After a busy summer under Enzo Maresca, his chances for game time in London looked slim, and the club had been searching for a new destination for him for nearly a month.