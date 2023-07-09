Bayern ready to pay €15m for experienced Manchester City defender

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sport, Bayern Munich is making another attempt to acquire defender Kyle Walker from Manchester City and the English national team.

The German club is reportedly willing to pay €15 million for the 33-year-old player, with the potential for the fee to increase through bonuses. Manchester City is open to selling the player, but Bayern Munich will need to reach an agreement with Walker himself to finalize the transfer.

Kyle Walker has been playing for Manchester City since 2017, joining the club from Tottenham Hotspur. The transfer fee at that time amounted to €52.7 million. He has played a total of 254 matches for Manchester City in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 18 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Walker has represented the English national team since 2011. He has played 76 matches for the English national team, scoring no goals but providing nine assists. He has also received 11 yellow cards.