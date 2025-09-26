RU RU ES ES FR FR
Bayern Munich rewrites Bundesliga history

Incredible form.
Football news Today, 16:37
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Bayern Munich demolished Werder Bremen in the fourth round, setting a new benchmark in German football history.

Details: With this victory, the Bavarians achieved the best start in Bundesliga history, winning all five opening matches and collecting 15 points. They have scored 22 goals while conceding only three.

Notably, Harry Kane reached the 100-goal mark in fewer matches than any other player in the top five European leagues of the 21st century.

Reminder: Tottenham remain open to the idea of welcoming their club legend back in the future, with a potential return for Harry Kane under consideration.

