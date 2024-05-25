Bayern Munich has reached an agreement with a new head coach. The club has disclosed the amount they

Bayern Munich has reached an agreement with Burnley for the transfer of the English club's head coach, Vincent Kompany, reports Fabrizio Romano.

According to the source, Bayern will pay 12 million euros to terminate the coach's contract.

It was previously reported that Bayern and Kompany had already agreed on the contract terms. The Belgian will move to Munich on a three-year deal.

Kompany has been in charge of Burnley since the summer of 2022. Under his leadership, the "Clarets" convincingly won the Championship but were relegated from the Premier League, finishing 19th at the end of the season.

Previously, Bayern was turned down by Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, and Ralf Rangnick. They also attempted to continue negotiations with Thomas Tuchel, but those talks failed as well.