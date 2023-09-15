RU RU NG NG
Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen played out a draw

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen played out a draw

Football news Today, 16:30
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Bayern Munich - Bayer Leverkusen. The leaders of the Bundesliga are playing in a draw Photo: https://www.instagram.com/bayer04fussball/

In the fourth round of the Bundesliga, the first two teams in the standings met. Bayern Munich hosted Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena.

The hosts started the match confidently and opened the scoring in the seventh minute. Harry Kane scored his fourth goal in four Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich. Bayer was able to recover quickly. Alejandro Grimaldo equalized with a beautiful free kick. Towards the end of the first half, Bayern had two good chances to take the lead once again, but Bayer goalkeeper Lukas Hradecki came to the rescue on both occasions.

In the second half, Leverkusen had a little more possession, but Bayern Munich was more dangerous. The most interesting thing awaited the fans in the last ten minutes. First, in the 86th minute, Leon Gorecka put Munich ahead, but they could not hold it. In stoppage time, the referee awarded a penalty to Bayern and Palacios equalized.

The Bundesliga leaders are tied 2:2. After four rounds, both teams have ten points.

Bundesliga. The fourth round.

"Bayern Munich" - "Bayer Leverkusen" - 2:2
Goals: 1:0 - 7 Kane, 1:1 - 24 Grimaldo, 2:1 - 86 Goretzka, 2:2 - 90+4 Palacios

